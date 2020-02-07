Oscars Ban Honest Ad Showing What Moms Go Through During Postpartum Recovery

In case you're unfamiliar with it, Frida Mom is the sister brand of Fridababy (aka the company with those super awesome snot suckers moms love).

Although Fridababy is known and loved for its wide range of baby-focused products (in addition to the snot sucker, it also sells a gas passer, a booger wiper, and more for babies), Frida Mom is geared toward ... you guessed it: moms.

When it launched last year, Frida Mom billed itself as the postpartum recovery line moms everywhere have been waiting for.