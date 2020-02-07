4-Year-Old Can’t Contain Her Squeals After Seeing Aldi Birthday Party Her Mom Created

Meaghan Singleton; Webb Trio Photography
By now, birthday parties themed after popular grocery stores and beloved retail chains are nothing new. We've seen it all -- from Target celebrations to Costco birthday parties -- and have loved each and every one of them. But if we're being honest, we're kind of dying over this new Aldi-themed birthday party, which was thrown for 4-year-old Saylor Singleton of South Carolina. Photos from the adorable bash are exploding online, and once you have a look, you'll quickly be able to see why.
-
Saylor's mom Meaghan says the idea was inspired by her daughter's genuine love of Aldi.
-
So, mama got to work.
-
-
She nailed this adorable Aldi cookie cart.
-
She even Googled Aldi signs and gave them a Saylor-themed tweak.
-
-
The real judge of things was (of course) Saylor.
-
Now, all of the signs from Saylor's birthday hang in her room.
-
-
In the end, she says it just goes to show how much people love Aldi.
