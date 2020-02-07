4-Year-Old Can’t Contain Her Squeals After Seeing Aldi Birthday Party Her Mom Created

(Honestly, no one needs to explain to us why Aldi is amazing, but hearing that a 4-year-old is as equally obsessed with it as we are is pretty hilarious.)

When it came to settling on a birthday party theme this year, Meaghan told CafeMom that Saylor's natural love of the grocery store "sealed the deal." In fact, her daughter loves the store so much, her mom had a professional photographer take photos of the birthday girl at the Aldi location where they shop.

"We were discussing the things she loves to decide on a theme, and she interrupted asking to go to Aldi and we had already been there that day!" Meaghan recalled.

