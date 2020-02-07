Mom Says Police Handcuffed Son With Autism While He Was Having a Seizure

Ramos had just left a doctor's office with his mother, Lourdes Ponce, and his younger sister when the family stopped in to eat at El Pollo Loco.

Ponce told ABC News that the teen had gotten a checkup after having several seizures, but experienced another unexpectedly while inside the restaurant's bathroom.

"I stood outside the door, I heard him hit the floor. I tried to open the door but it was locked, that's when I asked for help," Ponce said. "We called paramedics for help, we did not call police. He was not hurting anybody; he was having a seizure."