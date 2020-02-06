Mom Gets the Ultimate Text From Her Neighbor: “Your Kid Is Naked in Your Window”

There's no getting around it: Kids are weird. (Like, really weird.) Fortunately, most of their weirdness is pretty comical, and if you're lucky, it happens at home, behind closed doors where the neighbors can't see. Well, unless you're Jeni Boysen. An eagle-eyed neighbor recently texted the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, mom to let her know that her 2-year-old was up to no good -- and let's just say, the photos are a reminder of just how hilariously odd toddlers can be.
It happened Monday, when the mom made the bold decision to take a quick shower.
Her 2-year-old son, Dax, was happily watching Peppa Pig in the other room. "What could go wrong?" she thought.
Apparently, a lot.
Unbeknownst to her, Dax apparently decided pretty quickly that he was over Peppa. So over it, in fact, that he decided to shed every last piece of his clothing and roam around the house.
Within minutes, he had found a pretty good hiding spot and decided to take up residence.
It was there that, moments later, a neighbor spotted him -- and instantly snapped a photo to send to Boysen.
"Your kid is naked in your window," the text read, along with a photo of Dax standing naked as a jaybird in an upstairs window.
"Not to send you a photo," the text continued. "But I looked up when I got home and there he was."
The boy's mom was stunned -- but could not contain her laughter.
"Ya know. Sometimes you think you’re doing okay at life and then you get a message like this from a neighbor," she later wrote on Facebook. "I just cried I laughed so hard. This is exactly the laughter I needed tonight."
Apparently, it's what a lot of other people on Facebook needed too.
Since sharing the (censored) photo on Monday, Boysen's post has climbed to more than 135K shares.
It's also racked up a ton of comments from Facebook users who totally know what it's like to be the parent of a "naked kid."
"I have one of these of my kid too!" wrote one mom.
"LOL this is hilarious!!" wrote another. "Sounds like something one of my boys would do!!"
"This is the best laugh I've had in a while," someone else added. "What a good neighborhood!"
Honestly, when it comes to the list of weird and totally random things kids do, Dax's little window "display" was actually quite creative.
Clearly, he's confident in who he is, and hasn't yet developed a fear of heights, which are two things he really has going for him. (Plus, we think it's safe to say that even at 2, he's got some pretty advanced Hide and Seek skills.)
