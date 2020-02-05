Surveillance Footage Shows Missing Colorado Boy Left Home with Stepmom Before Disappearing

Upon hearing this, the boy's neighbor, Roderrick Drayton, began searching through footage captured on his home security camera.

What he saw left him concerned.

According to Drayton, the video shows Letecia getting into a red pickup truck parked in the driveway of the home. Shortly after, Gannon is seen walking toward it slowly before he climbs in.

"I caught Gannon getting into her vehicle at 10:13 Monday morning," Drayton told ABC News.