My Baby Girl Was Born With a ‘1 in a Billion’ Syndrome & It Feels Like We Hit the Lottery

We received a plethora of mail. "Dear parent or guardian of a child with special needs," "Special needs support groups," "Benefits for children with special needs."

Special needs? Hattie doesn’t have special needs, does she? We were shocked, and honestly a little bit in denial. But as far as we knew, Hattie seemed completely normal to us! She was all we knew because we were first-time parents. And her diagnosis was so rare, they couldn’t possibly tell us what her future would look like.