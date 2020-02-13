My Baby Girl Was Born With a ‘1 in a Billion’ Syndrome & It Feels Like We Hit the Lottery

Abby Heasley
I have a daughter named Hattie, and she’s different than most kids.
Hattie Blake was born on a chilly Colorado morning in May of 2017. She was the most beautiful thing I had ever seen. My pregnancy had been fairly routine, and the birth went smoothly. After some scary respiratory episodes, some baby jaundice, and a few days in the NICU, we were on our way home from the hospital, ready to begin life with our little girl.
It was June now and we had soaked up every moment of our first month as a family of three.
But at this moment, Hattie just didn’t look right.
This was when our real journey began.
We had no idea what this all meant, and no idea where we were headed.
I’ll never forget the week we came home from the children’s hospital.
When you are told this type of news, the future is all you can think about.
Months went on, and we learned more and more about our little Hattie girl each day.
Being a special needs parent, you learn to soak up even the littlest moments.
Tomorrow will worry about itself.
Our special needs kiddos have to go through so much.
My motherhood journey might look a little bit different than most, but I wouldn’t change it for anything.
We still fight to keep the seizures at bay and she has therapy almost every day of the week.
She has a smile that lights up a room and likes her music played LOUD.
