Why My Husband Is OK With Me Having Another Man's Baby

Jennifer Fisher
Nine years ago, my husband and I were told as newlyweds that we had a 2% chance of natural conception due to male factor infertility. We learned our best chance to become parents would be by pursuing IVF. It felt like a slap across the face. I’d always wanted to be a mother. Hearing those words, it felt like my dream was ripped away from me.
After multiple tests, procedures, appointments, countless tears, and overwhelming frustration, we decided we needed to escape reality for a bit.
I didn’t want to get my hopes up because I had taken dozens of tests in the past, only to see one lonely pink line or a big fat NEGATIVE.
I spoke to my mom on the drive home from work that night and I’ll never forget her words: "Honey, just take another test. Don’t get your hopes up because you know it’ll probably be negative, but you will be drinking on your trip, so take the test, just for peace of mind."
I took a test that night and it was positive! At that exact moment, my entire world lit up!
Flash forward to the present day, and we now have our miracle son (age 8) and our miracle daughter (age 5). My gosh, we feel so incredibly blessed. Over the last couple of years, I’d watched as many friends, family, acquaintances, coworkers, and complete strangers struggled with infertility. Each night, when I tuck my kids into bed and thank God that I get to be their mother, I can’t help but think about how many people all over the world continue to pray for their miracle.
The woman, who month after month, sobs at the sight of a negative pregnancy test.
My only desire was to help pay forward the miracle we received.
Since this was my first surrogacy journey, I knew I’d need the expertise and support of a phenomenal agency to guide me through the process. This alone took months of research. I interviewed several agencies before finally settling on a wonderful California-based agency, Conceptual Options. Many people aren’t aware that there are very rigorous qualifications to meet: financial stability, a strong support system, uncomplicated prenatal history, psychological evaluation, etc.
We began the process with some phone calls, video interviews, medical records review, and an OB appointment to ensure I was in good health.
I scheduled a video call with the parents and felt an immediate connection to them during our very first interaction!
There were plenty of steps we needed to complete prior to the embryo transfer procedure.
Next, we began working with our independent attorneys to draft our legal contract.
With my Christian values, it was imperative that I matched with like-minded IPs.
Apparently, the junction where my cervix meets my uterus is extremely curved, which made it difficult to insert the catheter through.
I returned home and continued my hormone injections and other medications.
Their joy was palpable, even from the other side of the world.
By 14 weeks, I had relief from constant nausea.
It took six attempts and almost an hour to finally get it in correctly.
For anyone who’s had a C-section before, you know you don’t feel any pain, but you do feel a lot of pressure. I was coherent and aware of everything this time, compared to the emergency C-section with my son, so it was interesting to notice the details I missed before. During surgery, there were some issues with tachycardia (my heart racing) and PVCs (irregular heartbeats). This was likely due to some underlying thyroid issues I developed during pregnancy. At 1:08 p.m., baby girl was delivered, and they gave me a quick glimpse of her. I asked them to take her to the nursery so she could be with her parents right away. Once they had me sewn up, I was wheeled to recovery.
It was wonderful to have my husband by my side (compared to my last C-section, when I asked him to stay with our son until he stabilized).
The next morning, I changed into some comfy PJs and walked down to the nursery to visit the baby and her parents. I was able to hold her for the first time and cherished every moment. Next to welcoming my own children to the world, seeing her in their arms will go down as one of the most emotional moments of my life. I convinced my doctor to discharge me at exactly 24 hours post-op. That afternoon, my husband and children picked me up and met baby girl. We were all discharged at the same time and were all getting into our vehicles in front of the hospital simultaneously. Watching them load their daughter into the car for the first time really made everything come full circle for me.
Wow, I helped bring her into the world. She is here, and this is real!
One of the common questions I received during this pregnancy was, "Won’t you have a hard time giving up the baby after she is born?" and several others said, "What you’re doing is great, but I could never carry a baby and then give it away." I want people who are unfamiliar with surrogacy to understand that this wasn’t my child to "give away." She never was. She is the biological child of a couple who prayed for a child for a decade. She needed a safe, healthy place to grow, which is where I came in. I couldn’t wait for her birth so she could be swooped up into their arms and be loved for the rest of her life.
I entered this arrangement as a responsible, stable, level-headed adult whose family is complete.
I knew, months before I became pregnant, what I was about to do, who I’d be doing it for, and why. Because of this, there was never a maternal attachment to her, but rather a connection to her as a child I was looking after and needed to keep her safe until her parents could.
She was born on December 27, but her due date was January 1. Her parents invited us to visit on New Year’s Day (before they had to leave town) and it was so special to spend her due date with them! Our kids loved their time with her and think it’s the coolest thing that I helped grow a baby for her parents. They live in China and it’s been a fantastic experience to make new, lifelong friends while learning more about their country and culture. They invited our family to come visit them later this year and we can’t wait for that experience! Love and parenthood are universal. No amount of distance could change the bond we now share. I am forever grateful to them for their trust, friendship, kindness, and generosity.
My experience as a surrogate was trying at times. In all, I did more than 150 injections. I had more than two dozen ultrasounds, over 15 OB appointments, countless lab draws, a fetal echocardiogram, and three non-stress tests. I’ve been through a lot and put my life on hold for over a year, but NONE of it compared to the time, effort, failed IVF attempts, disappointment, and heartache that her parents endured to have a child. I’m humbled and honored to have helped bring their daughter into the world for them.
I’m thankful to everyone who supported me, encouraged me, prayed for me, or walked alongside me in this journey.
