Why My Husband Is OK With Me Having Another Man's Baby

It took us about a month to complete this process with our attorneys. By mid-March of 2019, we were ready to have our RE order my medication and schedule our transfer date.

My medications arrived at the end of March and, in conjunction with a local RE, I was carefully monitored for the next few weeks to ensure my body was properly responding to everything and I’d be ready for the embryo transfer as scheduled. Even though I’m a nurse, it was a new experience learning to inject myself in the rear three times a day. I set multiple alarms and reminders on my phone to make sure I never missed a scheduled dose of anything (doing so would’ve jeopardized our chance of success).

In April, I traveled to California for the third time and was blessed to have two of my dear friends join me for this trip since my husband was working in Hawaii at the time and couldn’t be there with me. Our transfer day, April 15, arrived and my spirits were at an all-time high, so filled with joy and anticipation for my intended parents. Unfortunately, it was far from being an easy procedure. In fact, my doctor said it was the most challenging he’d ever done and nearly gave up multiple times.

