Newborn Tests Positive for Coronavirus at 30 Hours old, Becoming Youngest Patient

Still, that doesn't necessarily mean a baby born to an infected individual will definitely contract the disease.

At least, there's some evidence to suggest that isn't the case. Just last week, health officials in Wuhan reported that another baby was born to a mother with the illness but had tested negative for it.

On January 29, another baby in the region began showing signs of the illness less than two weeks after its birth. Later, the child's nanny was diagnosed with the virus, and several days after that, the child's mother.

“Whether it was the baby’s nanny who passed the virus to the mother who passed it to the baby, we cannot be sure at the moment. But we can confirm that the baby was in close contact with patients infected with the new coronavirus, which says newborns can also be infected,” Dr. Zeng Lingkong, head of the hospital’s neonatal medicine department, told Reuters.