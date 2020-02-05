Parents Left Heartbroken After All 3 of Their Boys Are Diagnosed With Same Rare Eye Cancer

The news was a difficult blow for the Marietta, Georgia, couple, though in some ways, it wasn't a surprise.

Angie Rush had been diagnosed herself as a child, and even lost an eye to the disease, WXIA-TV reports. Before she had children, she was told there was a 50 percent chance that she could pass on the gene.

Still, the couple never could have believed that in the years that followed, they would hear the same diagnosis two more times -- first in 2017 when their son Caison was born, and again in 2019 when Carter arrived.



"I feel a lot of guilt, knowing that this is something I could pass down to them," Angie told WXIA. "But I also know that I've been blessed."

