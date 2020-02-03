Girl Mom Gets Loud About a Part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show Most Aren't Talking About

Indeed, it's hard not to see the Puerto Rican cape-dropping moment as significant.

And yes, even political.

After all, even the most casual J.Lo fan knows that she was born and raised in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, and has been both vocal and proud of her heritage in her nearly 30-year career.

Her flag-wearing on Sunday also served as a reminder of what's going on in Puerto Rico right now, as it endures ongoing earthquakes and is still struggling to recover from the effects of 2017's Hurricane Maria.

But there's also this: "The Puerto Rican flag flashed as the iconic Springsteen song played, as if to remind viewers that Puerto Ricans are American citizens," an op-ed in Vanity Fair pointed out Monday. "While [J.Lo's daughter Emme] Muñiz was singing, other children were dancing in cage-like structures -- a subtler reference, but a possible nod to the thousands of children, most from Latin American countries, who have been detained at the border."