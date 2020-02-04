Mom Wonders If It’s ‘Crazy’ To Fly With Her Toddler During Coronavirus Outbreak To See BFF

The anonymous mom said she was so excited to visit her best friend in Minnesota, until news of the coronavirus outbreak spread.

The two women live far apart, which is why the mom was anxious to visit -- especially because the friend's daughter has a birthday coming up.

"We rarely get to see each other in person, perhaps once or twice a year, and our children are only six months apart," she explained in her letter.

Having their kids spend time together was meant to be half the fun.

"This was going to be a fun trip to catch up and have my son and her daughter get a chance to play and celebrate her 2nd birthday together," she continued.