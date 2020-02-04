Doula Creates 'Birthing Dolls' To Teach Big Siblings About Labor & Delivery

Milia Simielli
As a family and community health nurse living in Brazil, Milia Simielli was able to nurture her passion for working with pregnant women and children for years. It wasn't until she became a certified birth doula and childbirth educator -- and bought her now beloved sewing machine -- that Simielli's passion for helping women and children reached a whole new level. Now she's also the proud owner of an Etsy shop that sells her handmade creations: educational dolls and other sustainable items that educate about the birth process and are individually "made with love."
Simielli tells CafeMom that she began making baby shoes in 2013 to give to her pregnant patients.
It wasn't long before Simielli was inspired to make a few birthing dolls, with the intent of using them during her childbirth education classes.
To her pleasant surprise, the dolls were an immediate hit.
Still, Simielli says it's been "a long road" to get to where she is now, and notes that living her passion hasn't always been easy.
"Like most of the small businesses, I'm the CEO, business manager, finance officer, social media manager, designer, and maker," she shared. "Everything is time-consuming, and I usually take almost three days working on one doll."
The painstaking work requires great attention to detail, as well as discipline. But it's also a creative process.
"I double check everything to make it to perfection," Simielli told CafeMom. "People that buy handmade items have no idea how much time it takes to create a single piece. I have created many dolls, but even though their main characteristics are the same, each one of them is unique and special with so much love involved."
The dolls Simielli makes range from those that illustrate the process of VBACs to ones that help children better understand breastfeeding.
In fact, customer feedback has become an incredible tool for Simielli, inspiring her to take her craft even further.
She's got plenty more ideas in the works, thanks to all of the great responses to her dolls so far.
Demystifying the birthing process for as many children as she can an undeniably noble quest.Interestingly, Simielli said that children aren't the only ones reacting to her dolls whenever she brings them out during a childbirth education class.
"When I'm using the dolls on my work, the first reaction that I get from mothers is to get a bit emotional remembering the unique moment of their children's births," she told CafeMom.
"The reaction from the kids are the cutest possible. At first they seem a bit impressed, then their eyes sparkle with joy, and they keep asking to do it again (as kids learn through repetition), and they want to help the baby to be born and help with breastfeeding. It really makes my heart warm just to talk about it!"
Above all, Simielli hopes her dolls lead to more positive conversations about childbirth in general, and make us all less fearful of the process.
