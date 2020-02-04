Doula Creates 'Birthing Dolls' To Teach Big Siblings About Labor & Delivery

"I always enjoyed being a nurse, however, after listening to so many stories of women that didn't have a positive birth experience, even the ones that were being prepared through childbirth education, I realized that I needed to take an extra step and become doula," she told CafeMom. "So in 2014 I became a birth doula/postnatal doula and a childbirth educator."

The following year, she and her husband moved to Australia, after he was offered a new job in the field of chemical engineering. It was then that she began to put her sewing chops to even better use.

"He encouraged me to buy a sewing machine and continue to do my hobby here," she says, adding that she was "finally able to fully dedicate my time to do what I love."

