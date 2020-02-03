Parents Speak Out About Losing Their Twin Boys to the Same Cancer Months Apart

Natalie still remembers the exact moment she realized something wasn't quite right with her twins.

Speaking with People, the 39-year-old mom of three said that before her sons' diagnosis, her house was filled with “wonderful chaos.” When the twins were born in 2014, her eldest son Nathanial was almost 5, but the parents “enjoyed every minute of having three boys in the house," from the laughter and the noise to "how much they loved each other."

"We just had fun together," Natalie shared.

“Joel was outgoing and a little bit mischievous and Seth was a little bit more quiet and sensitive,” she said. “They were always together and they had a very strong and close bond.”



But one day in 2016, the mom noticed “small purple dots" all over Seth’s torso. The boys had just turned 2, and it was unusual. When Natalie took him to the doctor, the pediatrician told her Seth's rash could be petechiae, which might be a sign of low platelets.