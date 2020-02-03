Parents Speak Out About Losing Their Twin Boys to the Same Cancer Months Apart

Few things are more heartbreaking than losing a loved one, but dealing with the death of a child is especially crushing. Sadly, Will and Natalie Decker have experienced this pain not just once but twice -- first when they lost their 3-year-old son Joel in November 2017 from acute myeloid leukemia, and again just 18 months later when his twin brother, Seth, died in May 2019 from the same disease. The parents are sharing their story in hopes that their loss can help raise awareness and find a cure for the cancer that took their sons' lives.
Natalie still remembers the exact moment she realized something wasn't quite right with her twins.
Blood work was ordered, and before long, the results confirmed the doctor's suspicions.
In November 2016, Seth's doctor began to suspect he had a tumor.
But in March 2017, Joel started to feel sick again, and a biopsy revealed more terrible news.
Seth, however, was about to undergo his own bone marrow transplant, and was receiving high-dose chemotherapy.
For a year, the brothers were separated by one floor of the hospital -- Seth was on the bone marrow floor, and Joel was on the cancer floor.
Both boys returned home in April 2017. Seth had finally gotten his bone marrow transplant, and Joel had finished his first round of chemo.
On November 1, 2017, Will and Natalie brought Nathaniel to see his little brother one last time.
"He started crying, but after that … Nathaniel was amazing,” the mom remembered. “He sat in the bed and he stroked Joel’s hand and head and talked to him … he just loved on Joel, the little bit [of time] that we had with him.”
Meanwhile, Seth refused to go into the private room where his brother was slowly dying -- afraid of both the ventilator and its noise.
“He was there, but he did not want to come in the room,” Natalie recalled. “I think he sensed something was happening but was not able to understand all of it.”
An hour and a half after doctors took Joel off his ventilators, the 3-year-old quietly died.
For a short time after Joel's death, it seemed as though Seth might be getting better.
By April 2019, Seth's cancer had come back. This time, they opted to take their son home when it became clear the end was near.
“We knew as fast as everything had happened with Joel, we wanted to spend as much time at home together," Natalie remembered.
But Seth's rapidly declining health forced the family to bring him back to the hospital, where he died May 10, 2019.
Will and Natalie are sharing their sons' story for a good cause.
Despite all their heartache, the family has managed to find some sense of peace since losing the twins.
“Seth and Joel didn’t focus on their limitations," their mom said. "They just found joy in the little things around them that made them happy. Will, Nathaniel, and I want to try and live our lives that way.”
“So many people get stuck on things that, to us, seem insignificant,” she continued. “Sometimes we laugh if we hear someone complaining about something because Seth and Joel went through so much more and they had such a better attitude. We think about things a lot differently than most other families do. … I feel like it’s really changed our perspective.”
