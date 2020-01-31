Doctor Warns Parents That the Flu Is a Much Bigger Threat Here Than the Coronavirus

It seems the nation has been slightly distracted by an epidemic taking place an ocean away, according to a new report by NPR.

Meanwhile, the one we've got going on right here has been remained deceptively under the radar.

Each year, the flu kills thousands, yet somehow, those deaths don't make headlines in quite the same way that the latest coronavirus cases have.

"Last year, we had 34,000 deaths from flu," epidemiologist Brandon Brown of the University of California at Riverside told NPR.

In fact, the flu is responsible for between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths each year, Brown noted -- "and this is just in the United States."