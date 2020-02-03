Boy Breaks Down After Late Dad Surprises Him With a Puppy -- 5 Days After His Death

The heartbreak of losing a parent is indescribable -- and for children who lose their parent far too soon, the pain can be particularly devastating. It's something 13-year-old Logan Kavaluskis of Hudsonville, Michigan, is beginning to know the depths of after recently losing his father to cancer. That is why a belated gift from his dad, received after he died, brought the teen to tears. A video of the sweet moment is going viral online, where thousands of strangers have been reduced to puddles of tears themselves.
-
At the time of his death, Joe Kavaluskis had been fighting multiple myeloma for almost a decade.
-
After that, life became a roller coaster.
-
-
Earlier this month, Joe lost his battle at the age of 47.
-
The video shows a surprised Logan, who looks shocked as his cousin Jon tells him, "That's from your dad. That's your dog."
"Really?" he asked, stunned.
"Yes, he is yours," Jon replied, before Logan broke down in tears. "Your dad wanted you to have a puppy. Do you love him? He is all yours."
-
-
Logan shared with WXMI that it was "the best gift I’ve ever gotten from my dad."
As for his mom, Melanie? She thinks it's an amazing gift to help her son heal.
Indy brings "so much love, and comfort, and distraction, because we can’t sit still,” she told the news station.
But she also hopes her husband's gift can be a great life lesson for her son about turning negative things into positive ones.
"It’s really important to us," she said, "to pay it forward.”
Share this Story