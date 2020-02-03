Boy Breaks Down After Late Dad Surprises Him With a Puppy -- 5 Days After His Death

At the time of his death, Joe Kavaluskis had been fighting multiple myeloma for almost a decade.

Joe was diagnosed with the blood cancer around 2010, according to a GoFundMe page, which was organized by a family friend in 2018 but has been updated after Joe's death.

"That first year, we battled with chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant," his wife Melanie also shared on the page. "That bought us almost three years of good health. This type of cancer really never achieves remission, but we were as close to that as possible."