Grandma Kills Twin Grandsons with Autism in Murder-Suicide Attempt

“She in her letter said when she took the gun out of the drawer, she said, ‘I am sorry buddy, we are not getting better," prosecutors recounted in court January 27. "They cannot help us, so we are going to leave, the three of us."



She fired one shot into Jordan's stomach and another into Jaden's chest before shooting both of them in the head. Flood allegedly tried to shoot herself as well, but the gun jammed, which is why she resorted to pills.