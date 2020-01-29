MIL Drops Newborn in the Delivery Room After Her First Look at Him

And it gets worse -- her MIL proceeded to drop the newborn on the ground in the moments that followed.

Luckily, the doctor was there and the baby did not appear to be seriously injured. But the new mom was obviously still livid.

"Keep in mind this is a newborn who isn't even 12 hours old," she wrote. "My doctor then calls security and him and one of the nurses take my baby out of the room to be examined for damage.

"I am still seething with anger at what she has done," the mom continued, adding that the MIL was arrested after the incident.

Now, the mom isn't sure if she did the right thing, which is why she wrote to the JUSTNOMIL subreddit to get some second opinions.