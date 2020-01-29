MIL Drops Newborn in the Delivery Room After Her First Look at Him

iStock
When it comes to atrocious delivery room behavior, we've heard a lot of stories over the years. One woman's mother-in-law story definitely takes the cake, however. According to the anonymous woman, who shared her story on Reddit in a post that's since been deleted, her MIL dropped her newborn on the ground -- after she took one look at her grandson and said he was "too dark" to be her son's child.
The mom shared her horrifying story shortly after giving birth.
Apparently, that's been pretty significant to her MIL.
It didn't play out well when Grandma came to meet the baby for the first time.
"When she is handed my baby she looks at him and says, 'He's not [my Significant Other's], he's too dark to be SOs, [I] must have cheated," the new mom recalled.
Um ... wow.
And it gets worse -- her MIL proceeded to drop the newborn on the ground in the moments that followed.
Luckily, the doctor was there and the baby did not appear to be seriously injured. But the new mom was obviously still livid.
"Keep in mind this is a newborn who isn't even 12 hours old," she wrote. "My doctor then calls security and him and one of the nurses take my baby out of the room to be examined for damage.
"I am still seething with anger at what she has done," the mom continued, adding that the MIL was arrested after the incident.
Now, the mom isn't sure if she did the right thing, which is why she wrote to the JUSTNOMIL subreddit to get some second opinions.
People were pretty horrified by the MIL's behavior, which made one of the most explosive Reddit posts we've seen in a while.
One person was almost dumbfounded.
"She tried to kill your baby, because she thought that it might not be your SO's," the commenter wrote. "Glad to hear that she is in Jail. If that isn't a cause to go No Contact, I don't know what is. I am so sorry you are going through this."
"I’m so sorry she did this to you and your baby," a second person wrote. "You are not over reacting. Even if you had cheated (I know you didn’t I’m just saying ... ) to do that to an innocent baby is absolutely horrendous. You DON'T punish an innocent baby like that, it’s horrendous."
Another person had this to say about the whole ordeal:
"You didn't react to overreact, the consequences that followed were because professional staff saw the real threat, took over and acted appropriately. What followed then were the consequences of her actions and if it was an overreaction, it would not have likely gotten as far as jail etc.
"She dropped your baby like it was trash after deciding you were unfaithful with no shred of evidence. She is not a well, safe person for you or your son to be around."
We're not going to disagree with that one. Mom needs to do whatever she has to to keep her baby safe -- and it sounds like that starts with cutting off her mother-in-law.
