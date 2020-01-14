Build-A-Bear’s New Girl Scout Collection Is Here & Actually Smells Like Cookies

The bears are already available for purchase online, but won't hit stores until Friday.

Luckily, that's not too long to wait.

According to the Build-A-Bear website, the new bears come in two styles: Thin Mint Cookie Bear and Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel Cookie Bear, which both retail for just $22.

Coconut Caramel Cookie Bear has a swirly coconut caramel coat and a fun doodle print on its ears and one paw. It also comes with a Girl Scout paw pad so you'll always know that you got a bear from this extra special collection.