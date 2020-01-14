Build-A-Bear’s New Girl Scout Collection Is Here & Actually Smells Like Cookies

Girl Scout cookie season is, without a doubt, one of the best times of the year. (What can we say? We're suckers for a good box of Thin Mints.) That is why our minds were kind of blown when we learned that Build-A-Bear is releasing a special collection in collaboration with the Girl Scouts of America -- and that's not even the best part. The bears actually smell like the cookies! (WHAT.)
The bears are already available for purchase online, but won't hit stores until Friday.
But cuteness aside, the whole cookie scented part is definitely the major selling point here.
That's not all the customizing you can do. After all, what fun would a Girl Scout Bear be without a matching uniform?
Yep, that's right -- you can even outfit your Build-A-Bears in their very own Brownie vest (complete with patches!) or Daisy uniform tunic. (Both of which retail for $10.) Other adorable accessory options include Thin Mints cookie wrist accessories ($4, Build-A-Bear) and a Coconut Caramel box wrist accessory ($4, Build-A-Bear).
And when your kiddo's bear is ready for bedtime? We've got two words: cookie. jammies.
Trust us: This is a run, don't walk, situation.
