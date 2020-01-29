My Baby Born With Exposed Brain Tissue Wasn’t Supposed To Survive -- But He’s Thriving

His abdomen was measured, his legs were measured, and then it was time to measure the head.

"I’m having a hard time getting to baby’s head," we heard.

"Let’s see if emptying your bladder helps."

I stood up and went to the bathroom, peed, and came back out.

"Okay, let’s look at some other things and see if that’ll get him to move and then we’ll go back to the head."

"Okay, sounds great."



The ultrasound tech puts the wand back on my belly and we get to see more of Ozzie, she moves the wand back to where his head is positioned and it seems she is still having a hard time getting a good measurement on Oz’s head.

