Inspired by Kobe, 'Girl Dads' Are Flooding Twitter With Messages of Their Love for Their Daughters

In a tear-filled segment that aired Tuesday, the news anchor said she was backstage at an ESPN event two years ago when it happened.

"I saw him and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, that's Kobe, I gotta get a picture for the 'gram,'" Duncan recalled.

In the end, she got a photo -- but not until Bryant, who noticed her very pregnant belly, asked how she was doing.

"How are you? How close are you? What are you having?" she recalled him asking her with genuine interest.