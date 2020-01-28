As a Mom, I'm Grieving All 9 Passengers on Kobe Bryant's Helicopter -- Not Just 2

To the Family of the Other Seven Passengers,
I need you to know something. I need you to know that every time I think of the loss of Kobe and Gigi, I think of your loved ones, too.
I need you to know that the heartache that I feel for The Bryants, I feel for your family, too.
I need you to know that your loved ones?Your loved ones are not forgotten in this tragedy.
They are not lost in the mourning of Kobe; not ignored in the grieving of Gigi. I need you to know that the world is aware that there were nine lives lost in that helicopter crash.
Not just two.
... And I need you to know that our hearts hurt for each and every one of them. For the incredible lives that are no more this side of Heaven. And for what their beautiful journeys on this earth could have been.
We will miss their presence in this world. All nine of them.
So I need you to know that every court side photo we see of Kobe and Gigi -- We know that there are seven more angels in that photo, too.
I need you to know that every article we read that speaks of Kobe and Gigi -- We know that there are seven more angels in that article, too.
I need you to know that every memorial shrine that is created for Kobe and Gigi -- We know that the lives of seven more angels are in that shrine, too.
I cannot imagine what was said amongst the nine of them when they realized their fate.
The fear in their eyes; the white on their knuckles.
But what I do know is that while nine people went down in that helicopter Sunday morning, Nine people also walked into Heaven together then, too.
... And I will be praying for each and everyone of them. Just as I'll be praying for each and everyone of you.
This post was written by Heather Delaney or Love Always, Heather and was republished with permission. Follow her journey on Instagram.
