Kobe Bryant's Final Moment Is Hitting Moms Hard After 'He Lived Every Parent's Worst Nightmare'

Sadly, Kobe wasn't the only parent on board that day who was faced with the same heart-wrenching circumstance.

While the LAPD was still waiting to release all of the victims' names, news outlets and family members have since confirmed that other passengers on board the flight that day included several other parents and their children, who were teammates of Gigi.

One of those parents was 56-year-old John Altobelli, a head baseball coach at Orange Coast College. According to BuzzFeed News, he was traveling with his wife, Keri, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa. The couple leaves behind two other children -- a son, J.J., and another daughter, Lexi.

Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter, Payton, also died in the crash on Sunday, NBC News reports. Just like Alyssa and Gigi, Payton played on the travel team for Mamba Academy travel team, a youth sports training center founded by Bryant. The Mamba team was expected to play a game at noon, just two hours after the fatal crash.



They were accompanied by their assistant coach, 38-year-old Christina Mauser. According to her husband, Mauser was hand-selected by Bryant to coach at the Mamba Academy, because "she was amazing." In addition to her husband, she leaves behind three children, ages 11, 9, and 3.

The final victim of the crash was the pilot, Ara Zobayan. One of his flight students, Darren Kemp, told the Los Angeles Times that the pilot was a dedicated, caring instructor and experienced flier. He was also beloved by Bryant.

“He doesn’t let anyone else fly him around but Ara,” Kemp told the paper.