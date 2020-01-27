Chick-Fil-A Manager Shames Breastfeeding Mom & Has Zero Regrets for Asking Her To Cover Up

McIntosh couldn't hide her surprise when the manager of the restaurant suddenly came over to her, jacket in hand.

According to McIntosh, the manager informed her that someone had complained and told her she would "prefer if I cover up because of the other children in the restaurant," the mom recalled.

"Please keep in mind that I am wearing a nursing tank top under a large long sleeve shirt," she added when describing the incident.

The mom also confirmed that she was completely covered at the time.

"My shirt was pulled up and resting on my daughter’s cheek and my tank top was pulled down just enough for my daughter to latch," she continued, "so I happen to know that absolutely no skin was showing and we sat in a booth in the back of the restaurant."

McIntosh added that she has never been "super confident in breastfeeding," and is generally "a pretty modest person."

The entire incident, however, suddenly made her the center of attention.