California Toddler With Coronavirus Has Been Battling for Her Life Since Before Christmas

Aliyah remains intubated at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where machines are pumping air into her lungs to keep her breathing.

Her official diagnosis is with the NL63 strain of the coronavirus -- which isn't the one sweeping China (2019-nCoV), but belongs to the same family of viruses.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Aliyah's mother, Gloria Aguilera, said that doctors told her that her daughter's strain is far more common than the one proving fatal in China, which she found to be "very, very relieving." She said her child is also battling mycoplasma, an acute respiratory syndrome, and pneumonia.

Throughout it all, Aliyah's condition has been touch and go.