Mom Confesses She sang to Her 3 Young Kids as She Smothered Each One to Death

At a vigil for the children this week, their great-aunt Pearl Rebolledo Velazco spoke about the family's shock and disbelief over what had happened.

Velazco had been inside the home at the time of the children's deaths, but she said she had no reason to believe anything was out of the ordinary. Neither did Pedro Rios, Catalaya's father, who was also home at the time.



"I know it's hard to believe, but we were here throughout [the house] as she killed our kids," a tearful Velazco told mourners, according to Fox 10. They thought she was putting them down for naps. "We had no reason to think otherwise."

Still, she is filled with regret that she didn't know more -- and didn't intervene.

"I should have taken three steps into the room," she lamented. "I can't change it now. I can't change it now. And that's killing me."