I Was a Teen When I Got Pregnant With Quadruplets, But Only 1 Mirco Preemie Survived

Which means I was finally going to be able to hold her! She was still intubated, still had her drain, and still had a million wires around her, but I didn’t care. I just wanted to hold my baby. It was the best feeling in the world. She seemed so aware of everything, but it felt so natural once she was on my chest. She rested for two whole hours. I didn’t want to put her back, but I knew it was what she needed.



Things were good for a while. Her SAT’s were great, her vent settings were amazing. At Day 29, I call at about midnight to the NICU to check on Athena. I was informed that she pulled her vent out and was now on NIPPV. That’s a nasal canula that blows air for her to help initiate breaths, but she was ultimately breathing on her own. Tyler (fiancé) and I RUSHED to the NICU to see her. We waited for two hours until her care time so we can hear her for the first time. She had the tiniest cry. It was so bittersweet to hear. A few days after that, we got fantastic news that her head ultrasound showed NO more brain bleed. Nurses were calling her a miracle!

