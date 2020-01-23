I Was a Teen When I Got Pregnant With Quadruplets, But Only 1 Mirco Preemie Survived

Gari-Ann Kia Photography
TRIGGER WARNING: This story contains graphic photos and information about infant loss.
I was 19 years old when I found out I was pregnant with quadruplets. I was in the ER, of all places. We had 3 babies in one sac, and 1 in another. We were asked if were taking fertility drugs, or IVF. Of course, at 19, I was not. My first trimester was rough with constant morning sickness, a move to a different state, and finding good doctors. I was anxious, nervous, but mostly excited.
I had 2 doctors, a high-risk doctor, as well as my regular OBGYN.
The baby was smaller, and not moving around anywhere near as much as the others.
I still remember my heart breaking, or at least that’s what it felt like.
That evening, we found out the genders: ALL girls!
I was weary, but I calmed myself as best I could.
I felt helpless. The tech left the room, and I started to cry.
At the next appointment, it was found that my cervix was starting to give out on me.
Two weeks stuck in a hospital bed was not fun to say the least.
She didn’t show any cautious emotions, but still hooked me up to a monitor.
I was petrified. It was too early. I wasn’t even 24 weeks along yet.
I woke up in recovery a couple hours later. I was groggy and in pain.
At three days old, Athena’s doctors did a head ultrasound.
At 17 days old, she was stable enough for skin to skin.
When she was almost 2 months old, I got a call at about 7 a.m.
It was a nerve-racking night. There were no monitors, no nurses looking over our shoulder, and we didn’t have to wear a gown just to hold her.
For anyone who has a micro preemie, they can get through it!
