Grandma Goes on Epic Rant Against Millennials Who Treat Grandparents Like Babysitters

More than 940,000 people have tuned in to watch her mom "set her straight" in the four-minute video, which was posted to YouTube on December 30.

"Let me tell you, the new generation, y'all millennial, you got it all [expletive] up," the grandmother told her daughter, who was capturing the whole thing on video. "Because I became a grandparent does not automatically make me the babysitter or a day care.



"Grandparents -- true grandparents -- they're supposed to raise their children right to where y'all start having kids, you can ... provide for your own children and secure their day care so you can go to work, so you can go out, so you can do anything else," she continued. "True grandparents are supposed to be able to call their grandkids. Y'all supposed to come over and visit."