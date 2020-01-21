Mom Who Died Days After Giving Birth Becomes ‘1 in a Million’ Organ Donor to 12

Kathleen Thorson spent much of last year eagerly awaiting the birth of her fourth child. What she never could have known, however, is that just five days after giving birth, she would be fighting for her life. Sadly, it was a battle she would lose, leaving her entire family devastated while trying to make sense of her loss. In the midst of their grief, the Thorsons are also celebrating her life in a way they never expected: Her decision to become an organ donor helped save the lives of 12 strangers in need -- a number that is no small feat.
Shortly before her death, Kathleen and her husband welcomed a new baby boy named Teddy.
Despite how hard her doctors fought to save her, it quickly became clear that Kathleen's condition was rapidly deteriorating.
After her death, doctors cleared her for organ donation -- but even her family was stunned by just how many organs were able to be passed on.
The family's original goal was to raise $50,000 to put toward her medical expenses, but so far they've raised over $110,000.
The GoFundMe page noted that the extra money will go toward a garden for Kathleen's children to enjoy, as well as helping Jesse pay for everyday expenses so he can spend more time at home with his children.
The young mother's story has touched the hearts of thousands since it first began making headlines. It's even caught the attention of actress Kristen Bell, who posted about the mom on her Instagram page this week.
"Jesse," the actress wrote in her January 21 post, "our thoughts are with your family during this unimaginably difficult time."
The actress's baby care line, HelloBello, also gave the family a free year's supply of diapers for Teddy.
Despite all the generous gifts and words of comfort, Kathleen's friends and family are still trying to grapple with what happened.
"We love her, and we miss her. We always will," Stubbs wrote on the fundraising page. "May God watch over her heart as it continues to pound more rapidly at the sight of children playing, may he fill her lungs as they bring the scent of lavender fields to another, and may the angels in heaven rejoice as they receive Kathleen home.
"We love you Kathleen Ann Thorson," he continued, adding, "We will see you again."
