Mom Who Died Days After Giving Birth Becomes ‘1 in a Million’ Organ Donor to 12

After her death, doctors cleared her for organ donation -- but even her family was stunned by just how many organs were able to be passed on.

On January 10, Stubbs shared in an update to the GoFundMe page, which noted that Kathleen's passing has been incredibly hard on everyone who knows her. But of course, "no one more so than for her wonderful husband Jesse," Stubbs shared.

"I have been trying to find the right words all day for this update, and I am convinced that there are no right words," he continued. "Kathleen was at her center a woman who rejoiced in all things cheerful and bright."

So, on that note, Stubbs shared that one of the only bright spots he could seem to find in her death is that doctors cleared her to donate a whopping 12 organs.

"The nurse told [me] the chances that someone is a candidate of this magnitude is less than one in a million," Richard explained. "But anyone who knew Kathleen already knew that [she was one in a million].



"We would happily do anything it took to bring Kathleen back to us," he wrote, "but we are so grateful that someone else’s mother, daughter, father, friend, brother, sister, son or love will be coming home thanks to Kathleen’s ultimate sacrifice."

