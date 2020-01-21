Caring Surgeon Transforms Post-Op Dressings Into ‘Happy Surprises’ for 10K Pediatric Patients

Parry says he got the idea from another surgeon who used to cut his pediatric bandages into the shape of hearts or even sharks.

Parry tells CafeMom that during his surgical residency at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, he would often watch Dr. Perry Stafford go an extra step to cut out the shapes, and he was amazed by all the smiles they would bring to the doctor's young patients.

"It was easy to see that the patients and their parents really enjoyed them," Parry explains when talking about the inspiration behind making his own dressing art.

The simple yet uplifting practice has become one of the hallmarks of his career.

"Over time, the whole thing kind of took on a life of its own," he admits, adding that instead of cutting out shapes like Stafford, he prefers to draw right on the bandages. Don't worry, though -- he's figured out how to add his drawings to the bandages while still keeping the wounds sterile.

"I use Telfa dressings (not an ideal art medium) and cut out the outline of the image freehand," he tells CafeMom. "Then I color it in using Sharpies. It doesn’t go directly on the wound -- it’s protected by a Tegaderm (plastic) dressing."