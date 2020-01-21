Caring Surgeon Transforms Post-Op Dressings Into ‘Happy Surprises’ for 10K Pediatric Patients

Dr. Robert Parry
Dr. Robert Parry isn't just an accomplished surgeon -- he's a doctor who goes the extra mile for his patients. Parry, director of pediatric surgery at Akron Children's Hospital in Akron, Ohio, has gone viral recently for a series of drawings he's created on his patients' bandages -- and each one is more adorable than the next. The story behind them is warming hearts across the country.
Knowing how scary surgery can be, the doctor makes sure that each child he operates on wakes up to a special surprise.
Parry says he got the idea from another surgeon who used to cut his pediatric bandages into the shape of hearts or even sharks.
The doctor says that he's always been drawn to art, but he never imagined it would become a part of his medical career.
So far, his drawings have received rave reviews.
Parry has been committed to ensuring that no patient goes home without a drawing ever since he completed his pediatric surgery training in 1996.
