Heartbroken Mom Learns Baby's True Cause of Death: Benadryl Overdose Given By Babysitter

A year after her daughter's death, Anna is now 20 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

But despite looking forward to meeting her new baby, it's been a difficult year for the mom, who recently shared the exact moment she learned her daughter's baby sitter was behind her death.

“Shocked and hurt and confused," Anna told Hawaii News Now of the day the medical examiner told her of their findings.



In the months since Abi's death, the grieving mom has struggled to make it through so many things her daughter should have been here for.

“To deal with the firsts without her, the first Christmas, the first New Year’s ... " she said. "We miss her."

Villa's trial is set for May 26. Yet while Anna might receive justice for the death of her daughter, if Villa is convicted, even that couldn't make up for all that she's lost.

“The one thing I learned from Abi’s death is that there’s no closure on something like this," she shared. "You don’t ever get closure, we just relive it every day.”