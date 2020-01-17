Mom of 2 Dies During Childbirth While Being a Surrogate for Another Family

"I can’t even begin to imagine what her husband Chris and her two babies are going through," Herwehe wrote. "So I want to start this page to help raise money for help with the kids, for Chris as they all adjust, funeral services, or anything at all to make it as easy as we can on them."



Michelle "will always be known for the love she had for her family," Herwehe continued, praising her friend for having "the best, most sarcastic, funny personality" and always keeping her loved ones laughing.