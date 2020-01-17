Couple Saves Kidnapped Girl After Following ‘Gut Instinct’ -- With Their 5 Kids in the Car

The Amber Alert had described a dark blue Honda Civic with tinted windows and distinctive-looking wheel rims.

That description stuck in the couple's mind, which is why the car immediately caught their attention as it whizzed by their own vehicle January 15 in the nearby town of Brimfield. They also couldn't shake the terrifying story behind the Amber Alert, which was launched when Moccia was abducted at knifepoint by a strange man while walking home from the bus.

Maggie Kenney, a neighbor who witnessed the abduction, told Boston ABC affiliate WCVB that the man threw Moccia in the back seat and took off.

"He was screaming," Kenney recalled. "She was saying, 'Stop, put me down, stop, put me down.'"

Later, it would be learned that the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the girl if she tried to escape or even scream.