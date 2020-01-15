Mom Breastfeeds Hungry 4-Month-Old While Driving in Traffic & Sparks Major Debate

While she was driving, traffic to come to a standstill after a crash with a tanker truck ahead.

Reynolds slowly inched the car through the traffic, but when it came time to feed her daughter and things had still not cleared up, she felt forced to improvise. Apparently there was no safe place she could pull over, and as they inched along, her baby became increasingly hungry.

The video itself is no longer up on Instagram, as Reynolds has since changed her profile to private. But in it, the mom can be heard going over her options aloud to herself.

"We're sitting in traffic and baby's hungry ... it's so dangerous [and] it's a bit crazy," she said in a version shared by the Daily Mail. "But what am I supposed to do, hey bubba?"