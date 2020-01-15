Mom Breastfeeds Hungry 4-Month-Old While Driving in Traffic & Sparks Major Debate

A mom of four from Australia fueled a major internet debate this week, after she posted a video of herself breastfeeding her baby while stuck in traffic on a highway just south of Brisbane. In the video originally shared on Instagram, Raquel Reynolds breastfed her baby behind the driver's wheel while waiting for cars to clear, after an accident on the road ahead caused a traffic jam. Despite her defending this decision, some experts are speaking out saying that what the mom did was dangerous -- regardless of the circumstances.
-
While she was driving, traffic to come to a standstill after a crash with a tanker truck ahead.
-
Finally, Reynolds decides to go for it and breastfeed her hungry baby while behind the wheel.
The mom can be seen quickly positioning her 4-month-old daughter against her chest as traffic continues to inch forward at a snail's pace.
The mom uploaded the video on Instagram, and she asked her followers in the caption what they would have done if they were in her shoes.
-
-
The comments quickly blew up, as many other woman admitted that they would have reacted similarly.
"I would have done the same," one commenter wrote on the post. "Glad you're OK."
"I would have done the exact same anything for our babies," a second commenter added. "I would move mountains for my son and step-daughter."
-
But other people were absolutely horrified the mom would potentially put her baby in harm's way.
Some suggested that the mom should have prepared a bottle before getting in the car that day (though obviously, they have no insight into her feeding practices and whether she exclusively breastfeeds).
Other experts seemed to think Reynolds had done more harm than good. In fact, Lauren Ritchie from the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland was strongly against the decision, according to Kidspot.com.au.
"To not have a child properly restrained is risking their lives," Richie said. "That’s how serious an outcome it is. Even a small crash can injure a child.”
Debbi Baer, a NICU pediatrician who runs the website The Car Seat Lady, agreed that breastfeeding while driving is bad, bad news.
“I’m very pro breastfeeding, but nursing has a time and a place," she explained. "A moving vehicle is not the time or the place. Nursing your child while the car is moving puts both you and your baby at significant risk of unnecessary injury."
-
-
The pediatrician explained that in the case of a car crash, the force of impact can make things worse.
"If [Mom] is leaning over the baby to nurse, her chest will slam down on the baby's body in a sudden stop of crash," she explained.
(And gravity will naturally make the mom's body weight feel heavier if her body is jerked or hurled around in a crash.)
"You wouldn't drop a 1,000 pound cinder block on a baby -- so too you shouldn't lean over the child to nurse them -- as your body can crush the child," she added.
Mothers are also at risk for head injury, Baer continued, as they would most likely have to remove their seat belt to be able to nurse comfortably.
All in all, it's understandable why this mother might have felt that breastfeeding could be a quick fix in the moment. But at the end of the day, the experts are probably right -- it's just too big of a risk to take with a little one.
Share this Story