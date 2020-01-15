Kids Playing as Delta Dumped Jet Fuel on School Playground Thought ‘It Was Raining’

It happened shortly before noon Tuesday, just minutes after Delta Flight 89 took off from LAX on route to Shanghai.

There were nearly 150 passengers on board, the LA Times reported, when pilots became aware of an engine issue that forced them to turn back.

Passenger Tim Lefebvre, a musician bound for China to perform at several gigs, told the paper that he began hearing loud popping sounds as the plane continued its ascension.

“It was kind of right next to me,” Lefebvre recalled. “I knew that wasn’t good. The pilot came on a couple minutes later and said we were going back to LAX, and that was that.”

But apparently, that wasn't all.

In the process of returning to LAX, pilots were also forced to perform an emergency landing safety measure of releasing fuel from the plane.

In a public statement issued later night, Delta attempted to describe the reasoning behind it, saying that in order for the aircraft to land safely so soon after takeoff, it had to reach "a safe landing weight." Typically, the plane would have naturally used up a good portion of its jet fuel on route to Shanghai, which is a 13-hour journey from Los Angeles. But because it had only been in the air for less than an hour, it was still carrying the extra weight.