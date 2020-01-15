Build-A-Bear Is Getting a Baby Yoda & It's Cuteness Overload

As a result, demand for all things Baby Yoda has been pretty high these last few months.

You can already deck out your kid in Baby Yoda-inspired clothes from stores such as Kohl's or online at Amazon and StarWars.com. But oddly, merchandise such as figurines and plush toys weren't developed before the show hit Disney's new streaming service, which means manufacturers are working overtime to clinch licensing deals and catch up with the demand.

Plush toys and figurines made by Disney and Hasbro are only available right now for preorder, according to CNN. And the wait is kinda long -- they won't be shipped out until April or May.



John told the crowd Tuesday that as soon as the first episode of "The Mandalorian" aired in November, the company worked toward establishing a deal with Disney for a plush character.

"It shows our nimbleness and ability to recognize trends," said John, who added that Build-A-Bear has seen an increase in purchases by adults (presumably for themselves) after establishing partnerships with Disney, Lucasfilm, and Warner Bros.



Clearly, it's working, because adults and kids are already clamoring for one of these adorable plush things months before they're due to hit shelves. Build-A-Bear better crank 'em out fast!