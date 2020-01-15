Build-A-Bear Is Getting a Baby Yoda & It's Cuteness Overload

If your kids don't already squeal with excitement the second they step foot into a Build-A-Bear Workshop, get ready to blow their minds. The popular toymaker has just announced plans to release a Baby Yoda-inspired Build-A-Bear, in honor of the new Disney Plus show "The Mandalorian." The show debuted back in November, and it has already drawn a loyal fanbase -- of both kids and adults. So needless to say, the new plush toy is expected to be a big hit.
The news was revealed Tuesday by Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John.
John was speaking during a presentation at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, when she spilled the beans, according to Business Insider.
"I'm excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined," John shared. "We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda."
The item won't actually be available for another few months, but as soon as fans caught wind of the news, they were, well, pretty psyched.
Scroll through Twitter, and you'll quickly find a ton of excited fan tweets.
"Get out of my way!” *kicks kid*" joked one Twitter user in response to the news.
"Must. Have." wrote someone else.
"How many grown a-- adults are going to be going to Build-A-Bear to build a Baby Yoda?" another person wondered aloud.
'Star Wars' fans have been loving 'The Mandalorian' since it first debuted back in November.
But in case you're not up-to-date on your Star Wars franchises ... the live action series, created by Jon Favreau, takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and 25 years before the events of The Force Awakens. According to IMDB, it follows the adventures of the title character -- a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter -- as he travels through "the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic."
But the real breakout star, according to fans, is "The Child," who's been nicknamed Baby Yoda by fans, because he looks like Yoda. (After all, they're from the same species.)
As a result, demand for all things Baby Yoda has been pretty high these last few months.
You can already deck out your kid in Baby Yoda-inspired clothes from stores such as Kohl's or online at Amazon and StarWars.com. But oddly, merchandise such as figurines and plush toys weren't developed before the show hit Disney's new streaming service, which means manufacturers are working overtime to clinch licensing deals and catch up with the demand.
Plush toys and figurines made by Disney and Hasbro are only available right now for preorder, according to CNN. And the wait is kinda long -- they won't be shipped out until April or May.
John told the crowd Tuesday that as soon as the first episode of "The Mandalorian" aired in November, the company worked toward establishing a deal with Disney for a plush character.
"It shows our nimbleness and ability to recognize trends," said John, who added that Build-A-Bear has seen an increase in purchases by adults (presumably for themselves) after establishing partnerships with Disney, Lucasfilm, and Warner Bros.
Clearly, it's working, because adults and kids are already clamoring for one of these adorable plush things months before they're due to hit shelves. Build-A-Bear better crank 'em out fast!
