Flu Blinds Unvaccinated 4-Year-Old & Her Parents Want Others To Know Their Mistake

The family of a 4-year-old girl from Iowa City, Iowa, is desperately praying for her recovery, after she contracted a severe strain of the flu. Jade DeLucia came down with the flu shortly before Christmas last month -- and the virus quickly took its toll, according to CNN. For weeks, Jade bravely battled for her life in the intensive care unit, and survived. But doctors say the virus has since robbed her of a precious gift: her eyesight.
It all started on December 19 when Jade's mother, Amanda Phillips, noticed that her normally bubbly daughter seemed off.
But on December 23, things took a turn for the worse.
Phillips was working her shift at Dollar General while Jade was put to bed by her father, Stephen DeLucia. When the family woke up the next morning, they had plans to head over to Phillips' parents' home. But as the hours passed, Jade still hadn't woken.
When the parents went to check on the little girl, she was unresponsive and her body was hot to the touch. Phillips said she immediately knew something was very, very wrong.
"I yelled at [Jade's father]," she told CNN. "I was like, 'We have to go. We have to go to the emergency room. This isn't right. Something's not right with her.'"
When they finally arrived at Covenant Medical Center, Jade's body began shaking uncontrollably -- she was having a seizure.
Doctors said Jade needed to go to a different facility, and with no time to spare, she was taken via helicopter to the University of Iowa.
Jade's doctors immediately prescribed steroids to help the swelling in her brain. And on New Year's Day, a miracle came: Jade finally opened her eyes.
On January 5, her mother shared on Facebook that after weeks of silence, she was finally able to hear her daughter's voice.
"Jade said, 'Hi mommy' and you guys I’m a mess," the mom wrote in her post.
However, the celebration soon came to an end when it was clear the flu had taken a terrible toll on Jade. Phillips first noticed it when she held up her daughter's favorite stuffed animal and got no response. When Phillips threw a ball in the air, her daughter also didn't seem to notice. After examining her eyes, Jade's doctor said they worked just fine -- it was her brain that was affecting Jade's ability to see.
"It affected the part of her brain that perceives sight, and we don't know if she's going to get her vision back," Jade's neurologist explained to CNN. "In about three to six months from now we'll know. Whatever recovery she has at six months, that's likely all she's going to get."
Jade may also have cognitive or developmental problems down the road, but only time will tell.
Phillips finally brought her daughter home January 9.
One of the first things Jade did when she returned home was to touch her sister's face, her mom shared. Then she pulled her close and cried.
Speaking with CNN, Phillips shared that Jade hadn't received her flu shot before contracting the virus because she'd taken both her daughters for vaccinations in March, and mistakenly thought they were still effective. In truth, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that anyone older than 6 months be vaccinated at the onset of each flu season, which begins in October.
"We want parents to know they should get a flu shot every season," she told CNN.
Part of the reason annual vaccinations are so important is because the virus changes from year to year. In fact, this year is slated to be one of the worst flu seasons in decades -- so far 32 children have died from the virus.
As for Jade, her family has recently started a GoFundMe account to help pay for her medical bills and explained that although the road to her recovery may be long, they are hopeful for the 4-year-old's future.
"While Jade is currently blind, (but we believe in another miracle of sight!) she smiles, she breathes, she cuddles," neighbor Brandon Weber wrote on the fundraising page.
"Her story is one of determination, faith, and the gathering of humanity to seek hope," Weber continued. "Jades story is not over. With your continued support, her parents amazing guidance and love, and our united belief I know Jade is going to impact our world. Bless you for joining her journey."
The family has raised over $40,000 toward Jade's bills thus far.
