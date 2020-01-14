Flu Blinds Unvaccinated 4-Year-Old & Her Parents Want Others To Know Their Mistake

Doctors said Jade needed to go to a different facility, and with no time to spare, she was taken via helicopter to the University of Iowa.

The children's hospital at the University of Iowa was 80 miles away from where the family lives.

"I didn't think I was going to see her again at that point," Phillips recalled. "I really didn't. Just from looking at her, I really honestly didn't think I was going to see her."



For a while, it seemed like Phillips' first instinct was right. On Christmas Day, the family learned that Jade's flu had infected her brain -- a rare complication of the virus known as encephalopathy.

When doctors shared the little girl's MRI results, her brain was "lit up like a Christmas tree," Phillips described.

"They said she had significant brain damage," she continued. "They said our child might not ever wake up, and if she did, she might not ever be the same."

For the next few days, Jade was unresponsive, but on December 31, her parents were finally given some answers. A pediatric neurologist diagnosed Jade with acute necrotizing encephalopathy, or ANE, a type of encephalopathy usually caused by a viral infection.

The diagnosis may have offered some clarity, but in the end, it only added to their worries. ANE is so rare that few studies exist of just how much the illness affects small kids. In one of the few studies her doctor could find, four children with the condition were studied -- and three of them died.