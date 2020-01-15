Photographer’s Magical Disney Photos Prove ‘Boys Can Be Princesses, Too’

While working an event with her princess party company, Wolf met two boys, Michael and James, who were dressed as Ariel from ' The Little Mermaid. '

Thinking they might be the perfect models for her upcoming shoot, Wolf says she approached their moms, who were "all for it." In fact, she tells CafeMom, "they were really the ones that got the ball rolling because before that, it was just an idea."

Before long, another boy named Liam joined the project too.

"Liam is actually a friend of a friend, and I connected with his family on Facebook," Wolf explains. "He volunteered for the project because he wanted to be an ally and help spread the message. He’s such a standup kid. It’s an honor to know him!"

To round out the group, Wolf put out a call for more models, and happily watched as the applications began rolling in.