Photographer’s Magical Disney Photos Prove ‘Boys Can Be Princesses, Too’

As a preschool teacher and children’s princess party performer, Kitty Wolf is often surrounded by lots of little ones embracing their love of pretend play. But when she recently overheard one of her male students being told that he "couldn't play princesses, because princesses were for girls," she couldn't get it out of her head. "I thought, 'No, princesses are for everyone!'” she tells CafeMom -- which is exactly what sparked a recent photo project she did that's now going viral.
It turns out, Wolf is also a photographer based in Chicago, and that moment in the classroom lit the flame for a new photo series.
While working an event with her princess party company, Wolf met two boys, Michael and James, who were dressed as Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid.'
Seemingly overnight, the photo series -- aptly named "Boys Can Be Princesses, Too" -- took shape. And the results were heartwarming.
As for the boys? Wolf says they were "over the moon" during the photo shoot, and couldn't have been happier.
It clearly worked. Not only did the boys love being princesses for a day, but on Facebook, the photos have been shared thousands of times.
The boys' parents couldn't be more supportive of the project.“It’s important to us to support who they are and who they want to be in the future, especially through play,” James’ mom shared on the Boys Can Be Princesses, Too website.
“I think people are often scared bout what other people will think. But when you get right down to it, you’d rather your kids be happy than random strangers be happy,” added Everett’s mom.
Wolf tells CafeMom she hopes the message others take away from her project is that people "shouldn’t stifle a child’s imagination or creativity simply because of their gender and our society’s perceived gender roles."
In fact, the project's slogan pretty much says it all: "No child should be ashamed of the things that bring them joy.”
Truth be told, it's a lesson many of us could stand to carry with us into adulthood too.
