Parents Arrested in ‘Kidnapping’ of Hours-Old Newborn in Critical Condition from Hospital

The infant was reportedly born at 1 a.m. Saturday -- and by 4 a.m., the baby girl was gone.

The baby was born with a life-threatening condition, and she was set to be transported to a hospital in Shreveport for medical intervention, according to a police statement provided to News 12.

But around 3:55 a.m., police note, Levy and Parrie took the newborn and placed her in a black 2002 Cadillac Escalade. Both Parrie and her baby still had medical IVs in their arms when they fled.