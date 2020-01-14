Single Mom of 2 Who Grew Up in Foster Care Adopts 6 Boys To Keep Siblings Together

About five years ago, Benzakein took in two sets of brothers, six boys in total, who were all in need of a good home.

The siblings, which include Will, 18; Carter, 14; Sidney, 13; and Buddy, 8; as well as Kendrich, 6; and T.J., 4; instantly bonded with Benzakein's biological children, Eli, 14, and Brenna, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

Taking on multiple foster kids at once would be overwhelming for any single parent -- but taking on six when you already have two of your own? That's a pretty commendable feat.



Still, Benzakein insists that despite all the chaos, there's also a lot of laughter, and the kids bring more joy to her life than they could ever know.

“Everybody tells me how lucky these kids are and what a good thing I did,” Benzakein told Today. “But ... I’m going to cry ... they grounded me. I went through my 20s thinking I didn’t really need a family. But I did. They give me purpose.”

