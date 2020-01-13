Mom Says Amazon Delivered a Pack of Poop-Filled Diapers for Her Preemie

The children's father, Sid Mukherje, immediately rang up Amazon and gave the customer service department a piece of his mind.

The company reportedly apologized and offered the family a full refund, but Mukherje felt it wasn't quite getting how disgusting the whole ordeal truly was.

“They were like ‘OK sorry for your inconvenience, we will give you a refund. You’re more than welcome to keep the stuff, you don’t need to return it,’” Mukherje told PIX11. "And my thought was 'Wow, you are not understanding what I’m saying.'"

Of course, the diapers haven't actually been tested to confirm there was fecal matter inside, but Sales is pretty sure that the stains -- along with the smell -- were "proof" enough of the contents.

In the meantime, an Amazon spokesperson issued the following statement to PIX11: “We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards."