Mom Says Amazon Delivered a Pack of Poop-Filled Diapers for Her Preemie

Most of us get that little thrill of excitement every time an Amazon order arrives on our doorstep. Few of us are ever as taken aback by what's inside, however, as Nassly Sales of Jersey City, New Jersey. The mom of two recently opened her latest delivery expecting to find a brand-new package of diapers inside. Instead, she got a bunch of dirty ones -- covered in what appeared to be ... well, poop.
If the mental image of that doesn't make you shudder, we're not sure what will.
Sales wrote about the incident on Facebook, in a post that has since been deleted. But according to WTHR, Sales was horrified by the disgusting find and was even more alarmed that her daughter -- who was born premature at just 26 weeks and has a compromised immune system -- got so close to the diapers before she realized what they really were.
“I picked up the diapers and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep. The lights were off,” Sales told PIX11.
“At that point, I turn on the light and that’s when I noticed these diapers are neatly-folded and they are soiled," she continued.
Sales reportedly disinfected her entire nursery and even wiped down her daughter with rubbing alcohol, fearing that her daughter might get sick from being just inches away from the soiled diapers.
Because Amazon resells unused, open-boxed goods at a discounted rate through Amazon Warehouse, the New Jersey mom often takes advantage of that deal.
In fact, Sales orders two boxes of diapers a month through the service and has never had a problem before. But it's pretty clear that no one checked to make sure this particular box of returned diapers was actually clean before sending them on to a new family.
The children's father, Sid Mukherje, immediately rang up Amazon and gave the customer service department a piece of his mind.
The company reportedly apologized and offered the family a full refund, but Mukherje felt it wasn't quite getting how disgusting the whole ordeal truly was.
“They were like ‘OK sorry for your inconvenience, we will give you a refund. You’re more than welcome to keep the stuff, you don’t need to return it,’” Mukherje told PIX11. "And my thought was 'Wow, you are not understanding what I’m saying.'"
Of course, the diapers haven't actually been tested to confirm there was fecal matter inside, but Sales is pretty sure that the stains -- along with the smell -- were "proof" enough of the contents.
In the meantime, an Amazon spokesperson issued the following statement to PIX11: “We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards."
