LL Bean's 'Hand-Me-Down Trail' Tags on Kids' Cloths Are Genius

If you've got multiple kids or are simply on a budget, hand-me-downs aren't just practical -- they're a way of life. Kids outgrow their shirts, pants, and shoes at such rapid rates, it's enough to make anyone go broke by the time their kid hits age 5. But if you shop at LL Bean, some clever internet sleuth has just shared a fun tidbit about their kids' clothing tags that I bet you didn't notice: They're literally designed to be hand-me-downs.
-
A photo of one of the tags, on the inside of an LL Bean's kids' jacket, was recently posted on Imgur and uploaded to Reddit.
The adorable tag is designed to look like a little "trail," which travels down the tag leaving several spots to fill in names.
That way, each new kid who owns the clothing item can scrawl their name inside with marker in the event it gets lots. (OK, who are we kidding? You can scrawl their name inside with marker.)
-
People on Reddit were pretty impressed.
"And here I thought I was clever to just write the last name," quipped one person.
"I love this. it not only suggests they’re confident in the quality of the jacket but also encourages sustainably reusing clothes!" wrote another.
Another person also gave the tags a thumbs up, adding, "kids clothes are like avocados there is a very short amount of time that you will have an opportunity to use it."
-
-
A lot of people also took a moment to praise LL Bean's quality clothing -- not just for kids, but for adults too.
"My dad gave me his LL Bean wool pullover sweater with these dope wooden buttons from the 70s," one user wrote. "Still in perfect condition."
"I have a backpack I still use from 2000," another person said. "I used it through college!"
"I had an L.L. Bean purple kids backpack with an embroidered raccoon and my name in Pre-K," another parent chimed in. "My younger sister uses it to carry art supplies to her college classes. That brand makes quality stuff that lasts."
-
On the brand's website, the tags appear to be available on a wide range of kids' outerwear, including rain jackets, fleece vests, and more.
Share this Story