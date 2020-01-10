New Mom Gets Unlikely Breastfeeding Support -- from an Orangutan at the Zoo

The comments are almost as meaningful as the post itself.

"I wonder if the orangutan felt the need to protect and keep watch," one woman wondered aloud. "In the wild, a nursing mother would be vulnerable, since her attention is on the baby and not fully aware of her surroundings. It just makes me think that in many different animal groups, the common practice is for the others to surround and guard a baby."

That certainly puts a whole new perspective on the story, doesn't it?

Another woman shared her own story of something similar that happened to her at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska:

"I was taking my then 4-month-old, [who] by this time he was starting to fuss and was needing to be fed. You'd think by my fourth breastfed child I'd be totally comfortable nursing in public, but not the case. I was nervously trying to find any open spot with at least semi privacy. No luck at this point ... Then out of nowhere this beautiful mama comes strolling right up to me by the glass looks me in the eye and begins to nurse her babe! I swear she had a sense about my situation. Getting encouragement no matter the species feels amazing."

"There’s definitely a connection with all animals," another woman wrote. "I went to Flamingoland Zoo and stood watching a lion. It came towards the glass that I had my hand on and it rubbed its head against it as if I was stroking him. It was the best feeling ever."

Indeed, this mother's story is a heartfelt reminder of how connected we all are in the animal kingdom as well as how natural breastfeeding and a mother's love for her baby is.