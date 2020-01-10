Twin Sisters Conjoined at Chest & Abdomen Are Finally Free After Incredible Surgery

The twins were born in August, but doctors waited several months to perform the surgery, according to CNN.

Part of the wait was because doctors wanted to be sure of what internal organs, if any, Mercy and Goodness Ede Martins shared.

"We needed to determine if they could live independently when they are separated. We found out that they were sharing a diaphragm and one liver was serving both of them, but all other organs were separate," pediatric surgeon Emmanuel Ameh told CNN.