Powerful Photo of Australian Firefighter Holding His Newborn Shows Hope Amid the Devastation

Speaking with CafeMom, photographers Kurt and Charlyne Hickling say they chose to shoot in the fire station because it seemed safe.

The bush fires were nearby, the couple tells us, so they felt the station was the safest place to get a perfect shot of Haines with his new son, Spencer.

"Beau is a volunteer firefighter for the Country Fire Authority and has been deployed in Victoria and New South Wales," say the Hicklings, who run Hickling Photogaphy. "His partner Cassie was due to have the baby, but luckily Beau was released from the fires in time to see his son being born."

In the four months since the wildfires began, air quality across Australia has been greatly compromised, even reaching hazardous levels in some areas. Breathing in the smoky air in Sydney has been said to be as bad as smoking 37 cigarettes at once -- which poses a great threat to both humans and native wildlife, BBC News reports.

The fires broke out during a record-breaking heat wave, though experts believe they were caused by a variety of factors, including lightning strikes and climate conditions that allowed the fires to spread rapidly. Authorities also suspect arson may have been at play.

But the fires have been destructive in unprecedented ways.

“Power, fuel, and food supplies have been severely interrupted to some communities and road closures have been common,” a recent report by the Red Cross stated. “This has resulted in some communities being isolated, or only accessible by air or sea (when smoke conditions allow).”

For many living in isolated communities, this has made it even harder to get help. In the meantime, first responders are doing everything they can to save those in need and try to prevent the fires from spreading further.

