Powerful Photo of Australian Firefighter Holding His Newborn Shows Hope Amid the Devastation

More than 17.9 million acres of land across Australia have been burned in one of the country's worst fire seasons on record. The devastating blaze has been raging since September, resulting in the loss of 27 human lives and more than half a billion plants and animals, as it continues to threaten countless others. It's for this reason that a recent photo of a firefighter in Northeast Victoria has gone viral. In it, new dad Beau Haines is seen smiling while holding his infant son in the Kiewa fire station -- reminding us all of the many people putting their lives on the line to save Australia.
Speaking with CafeMom, photographers Kurt and Charlyne Hickling say they chose to shoot in the fire station because it seemed safe.
Knowing all this, the Hicklings wanted to capture the heroism they were seeing on the frontlines of the devastation.
The Hicklings have some advice for people in the United States who want to help from afar.
