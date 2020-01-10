Mom Gives Birth to Healthy 'Miracle' Baby After Uterus Transplant From a Dead Donor

Believe it or not, Jennifer was first inspired to enter the clinical trial after reading about it in a private Facebook group.

"Being in a community that is the uterine factor infertility community, anything new and exciting is always interesting just to know about," Jennifer told CNN.



But her husband was skeptical.

"Jen and I were at home talking about whether or not we wanted to participate in this trial and I'm thinking, 'There's all these risks involved and there's a really good chance that we don't end up with a child out of this,'" he recalled. "I wasn't not interested in the trial, but I wanted to make sure that this was the right decision for us."



But it was something Jennifer said that changed his mind.

"Jen said to me that she didn't want to just participate in this for her and for us as a way to start a family," Drew continued. "She wanted the opportunity to potentially help other women who suffer from infertility by being a part of this exploration of the new science. That was the thing that really sold me."