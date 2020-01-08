Teen Mom Breaks Down Admitting To Smothering Secret Newborn After Bathroom Birth

McClain admitted to pressing down on her son's chest until he stopped breathing, just minutes after she delivered him.

The incident happened March 29, according to the Asbury Park Press. Authorities later discovered that the teen mom had hidden the entire pregnancy from her parents since she learned of it in July 2018. At the time, McClain was a student at Neptune High School. When she gave birth eight months later -- to the baby she later named Legend -- she was just 17 days away from turning 18.

During her hearing Monday, McClain described through tears how she gave birth in a downstairs bathroom at her mother's home before taking her son and placing him on her bed. Once there, she smothered him to death.

The baby's father and McClain's boyfriend, 19-year-old Quaimere Mohammed, was also crying as McClain explained what happened.