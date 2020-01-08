Mom-to-Be Loses Baby Minutes After Leaving Shower When 'Serial Drunk Driver' Hits & Runs

Gilbert has since been arrested, and he has admitted to police that he was drinking the night of the accident.

A small amount of marijuana was also found inside his vehicle after being searched by police.



“I was scared,” said Gilbert, who is a father of two, according to the Laurel Leader Call. “I’m very sorry. I’m so sorry.”



The dad was arrested by Sheriff Joe Berlin, who reportedly called Gilbert's wife and encouraged her to get him to “do the right thing."

“I’m glad he came clean about it,” said Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Meanwhile, Harper was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to Forrest General Hospital, where she underwent surgery. Her condition has since gone from critical to stable.