Mom Gave Birth to 2 Sets of Twins in the Same Year -- Without the Help of IVF

There's also something else that makes the twins' arrival so significant.

When asked whether twins run in her family, Wolliston told GMA that they do -- but sadly, both of her grandmothers lost a pair of twins at birth. Needless to say, the arrival of Kaylen and Kayleb, and Mark and Malakhi, carries with it so much more meaning in light of those past sorrows.



“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away,” she told CNN. "I feel like they just sent them down for me."

Even so, the new mom is still in disbelief that this is her new reality.

"I was just thinking today, 'Is this really happening? Who has ever heard of this happening?'" Wolliston told GMA. "I'm just so amazed and grateful and thankful things turned out the way they did."

After being asked by friends and family whether donations would be accepted, Wolliston set up a GoFundMe account to help funnel their requests.

"I am grateful and thankful for any monetary gifts for my babies!" the mother wrote on the page. (And let's be real -- considering the average child uses 2,700 diapers within the first year, that money will be well spent.)