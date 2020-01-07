Terrified Women Forced To Give Birth in Smoky Delivery Rooms as Australian Wildfires Rage

Indeed, much of Australia is worried about the same thing.

On January 1, the city of Canberra experienced the worst air quality on record, with numbers reaching 23 times the hazardous level of 200, the Guardian reports. And it's not without consequence -- at least one person has already died as a result of the poor air quality, and as the conditions continue to worsen, it's hard to say how many more will be affected.



Believe it or not, the smoke has even impacted some of the machines inside Canberra hospital. Medical staff reported that several MRI machines are unable to work because of it.

As air quality worsens, many Australians have been told to stay indoors. Public spaces, such as swimming pools, zoos, and parks, have been shut down. And breathing masks are in high demand as Australians worry about the potential risks of breathing in hazardous air.

But for the most vulnerable among them -- the defenseless wildlife and newborn babies being born into a world that is actively burning -- the risks are sadly even greater.

"Every single mother-to-be and every single dad-to-be I've seen today has expressed to me anxiety about what the future holds for the child they're carrying," Robson told Buzzfeed News.



On Monday, lower temperatures and long-awaited bouts of rain provided some relief for areas of the nation, but more is needed. So far, 25 human lives have been lost to the brushfires, though an accurate toll is somewhat difficult to make, as many remain missing. Nearly 2,000 homes have been destroyed, CBS This Morning reported.