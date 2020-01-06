Heartbroken Mom Asks Facebook for Help After Late Son's Ashes Are Suddenly Stolen

That sudden realization left her feeling deeply violated. But when she noticed that her late son's ashes had been stolen, Carter became "panicked."

The ashes were stored in a silver, heart-shaped urn engraved with the inscription "Jacob Carter, April 13, 2012."

"I immediately noticed that someone had gone through my dresser," she told Today. "The urn of my son, Jacob, was in there, along with all of my jewelry, and I noticed that the lid was off. All but a couple small necklaces were gone, and so I start looking around, trying to see if maybe someone realized it was an urn and dropped it, and I couldn't find it anywhere."



Making the urn even more precious to the mother is that she says it's all she has left of her baby boy, who was lost when Carter was just six months pregnant with him.

"Praying my little Jacob can come back to me," the grieving mom wrote in a December 29 Facebook post. "I am so heartbroken that someone broke into my home while I was gone and took his urn. That’s all I had of my baby."